Barclays Lowers Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $480.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

NYSE:ROP opened at $402.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.50 and its 200 day moving average is $443.43.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

