Barclays Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $27.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.61) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after acquiring an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 236,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

