Barclays Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $112.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.87.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.