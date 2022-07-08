Barclays Trims Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Target Price to €20.00

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €25.00 ($26.04) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €19.00 ($19.79) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kojamo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.