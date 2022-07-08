Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.87) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.44) to GBX 834 ($10.10) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.67.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.79.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

