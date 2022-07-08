Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €59.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($61.46) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

ETR:BAS traded up €1.55 ($1.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €41.30 ($43.02). The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($40.96) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($72.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

