BASIC One Day Trading Volume Hits $229,127.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $229,127.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,964.15 or 0.98428000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.