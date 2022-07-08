Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.