Belmont Capital LLC Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Belmont Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,088,361 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $404.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

