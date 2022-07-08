Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.23

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $7.82. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 74,497 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $275.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading

