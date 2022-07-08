BinaryX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.16 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.66 or 0.00522925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $229.93 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005670 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00174343 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

