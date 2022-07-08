Binemon Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $806,181.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binemon has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00119191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00534968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

