Bintex Futures Price Up 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $26,184.34 and $6,008.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00764367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.