BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.85

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.07. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 9,654 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

