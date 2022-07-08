Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $7.49

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.69. Bioventus shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 776 shares changing hands.

BVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 165,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 192.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.