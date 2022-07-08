Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $56.15 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $56.15 or 0.00260869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $86.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00506999 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,108,264 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

