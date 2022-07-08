BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $88,461.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00270886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00076626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,352,619,536 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

