BitDAO Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $266.67 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00119858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00770151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033403 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

