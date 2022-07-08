BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

BK Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,919.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.05% of BK Technologies worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.