BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000.

