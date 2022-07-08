BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE BTZ opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
