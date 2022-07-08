BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.