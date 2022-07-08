BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.12 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
