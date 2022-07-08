BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 427.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
