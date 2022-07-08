BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 427.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

