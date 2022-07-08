Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $185,165.21 and $4.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

