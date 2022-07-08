Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $751,318.97 and approximately $23,690.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,981.36 or 1.00002118 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

