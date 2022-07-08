Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

