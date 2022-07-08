Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 45,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 69,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

