BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Up 1.2%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.29. 144,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 121,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

