BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$13.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92. The firm has a market cap of C$843.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.18. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.51.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

