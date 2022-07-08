Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Down 1.9%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.22). 38,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 358,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.27) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market cap of £304.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

