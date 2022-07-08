boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 60 ($0.73) price objective on the stock.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.29.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.