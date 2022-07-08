BoringDAO Market Cap Hits $18.73 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $130.37 or 0.00605637 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $2,312.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

