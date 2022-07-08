BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

BP stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

