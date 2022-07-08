Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,609 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

