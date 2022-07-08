Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €60.00 ($62.50) and last traded at €60.00 ($62.50). 649,681 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.42 ($65.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €68.68 and its 200 day moving average is €72.86.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

