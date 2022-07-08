Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €60.00 ($62.50) and last traded at €60.00 ($62.50). 649,681 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.42 ($65.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €68.68 and its 200 day moving average is €72.86.
Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)
