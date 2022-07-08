Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

