Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
