Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

