Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Boosted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.57. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

