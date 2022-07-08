Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $66.90

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of BUD opened at $54.55 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

