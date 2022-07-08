Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $89.50

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

