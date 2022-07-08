Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target at $1,356.60

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,462.50) to €1,185.00 ($1,234.38) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,572.92) to €1,624.00 ($1,691.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,197.92) to €1,205.00 ($1,255.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,343.75) to €1,340.00 ($1,395.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

