Brokerages Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $106.88

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

SVNLY stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

