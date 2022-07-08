BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 652,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 173,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)
Featured Stories
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.