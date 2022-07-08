BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 652,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 173,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

