Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 105,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,804,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.
BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after buying an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bumble by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 308,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $105,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.
Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.