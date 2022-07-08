Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 250 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

