CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $41.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CAE by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

