Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading Down 4.9%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.50. 59,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,159,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

