Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.