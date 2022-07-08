Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

SHV stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

