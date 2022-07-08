Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.